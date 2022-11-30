Navy

Navy Ships Steer Last Minute to Avoid Head-On Crash in San Diego Bay

By Bill Feather and Eric S. Page

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two US Navy ships — USS Momsen and USS Harpers Ferry — came a little too close for comfort Tuesday morning as they passed each other in San Diego Bay.

The incident between North Island's Ammunition Pier and the west end of Shelter Island was captured on webcam and prompted a Naval investigation.

In a safety book for boaters, The U.S. Coast Guard advises that when vessels are headed toward each other, port-to-port passing, or passing on the right so that each vessel's port sides are closest, is advised.

Tuesday's encounter saw USS Momsen and USS Harpers Ferry do the opposite, apparently out of necessity.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Radio traffic between Momsen, a guided-missile destroyer, and Harpers Ferry, a dock landing ship, starts out with a Momsen crewmember asking the Harpers Ferry to confirm if it was planning a port-to-port passing.

Harpers Ferry begins to respond but stops, then Momsen advises Harpers Ferry that, "We are coming to port to avoid you." Harpers Ferry quickly radios back to Momsen advising, "We are coming to port to avoid you as well."

The webcam footage shows both ships veer to port, or to the left, and their starboard sides nearly brush against each other.

Local

flu season 32 mins ago

Doctors Say ‘Stay Home If Sick': How to Manage Sick Calls During Busy San Diego Flu Season

San Diego home prices 49 mins ago

San Diego Home Prices Drop for Fifth Month in a Row

"Both ships maneuvered to safety," said Lt. Sam Boyle of U.S. Third Fleet. "There were no injuries or damage to the ships as a result of those maneuvers. The incident is under investigation."

This article tagged under:

Navy
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us