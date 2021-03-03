Navy Servicemember Killed in I-5 Convoy Pileup Identified

The Medical Examiner's Office has identified a 26-year-old Navy servicemember who died Tuesday after a convoy of military vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton, California.

Seaman Aaron Michael Fish was driving a military truck on southbound I-5 just north of the San Onofre State Beach when a vehicle stopped in front of the lead convoy vehicle at about 7 a.m., the ME said.

The sudden stop caused a pileup between about five military vehicles. Fish's truck was somewhere in the middle of the pack and became lodged between two other vehicles, the ME said.

Five other Navy personnel were injured in the crash, the California Highway Patrol said.

Paramedics took four other sailors -- three men and two women, all in their early 20s -- to Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital and Mission Hospital in Orange County for treatment of injuries ranging in severity from serious to minor, according to the Highway Patrol.

Fish was part of Naval Mobile Construction Batallion 5, a spokesperson for the U.S. Navy confirmed. The ME's office said he was stationed in Oxnard, California.

"We mourn the loss of our shipmate, our thoughts and prayers are with the Sailor’s family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time. NMCB-5 is supporting all the service members’ family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief, " the Navy said in a statement.

The Navy said grief counselors and other support would be available to those who needed it.

The CHP and military authorities were investigating the accident.