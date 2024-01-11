San Diego

Navy helicopter crashes into San Diego Bay

By Renee Schmiedeberg

PoliceLightsGEN

A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed into the San Diego Bay on Thursday night, according to the agency.

No fatalities have been reported but the agency is still investigating and they have not commented on injuries, according to U.S. Navy Commander Beth Teach.

The helicopter that went down just before 7 p.m. is a Navy MH60R, Commander Teach added.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back on this page as NBC 7 will update this story with more information as it arrives into the newsroom.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoSan Diego Bay
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us