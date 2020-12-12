Navy Ends Search for USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor That Went Missing

The U.S. Navy ended the search for the the sailor that possibly went overboard off the coast of Southern California on Thursday.

The crew aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt launched a search and rescue mission Thursday that lasted until Saturday.

The Sailor’s family was informed prior to ending the search efforts, according to a press release.

“The loss of our Sailor is felt deeply by all on board,” said Capt. Eric Anduze, commanding officer of Theodore Roosevelt. “The entire Theodore Roosevelt team sends our deepest condolences to the family of our missing shipmate.”

The mission was initiated after a lookout reportedly spotted what appeared to be a person in the water, according to the U.S. Navy Third Fleet. Ship command later realized one sailor was missing during a command-wide roll call.

The ship deployed a boat and three search and rescue helicopters to help search for the person.

The U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy aircraft, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), USS Russell (DDG 59), and USS Howard (DDG 83), and USS Charleston (LCS 18) also responded, the Third Fleet said.

Rear Admiral Doug Verissimo, commander, Carrier Strike Group Nine, said, “The Carrier Strike Group Nine team sends our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of our missing shipmate. I offer my thanks to all the Sailors and Coast Guardsmen who were involved in the search.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.