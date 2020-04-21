National City Requiring Facial Coverings For All in Public

National City is taking a recommendation from the county's Public Health Order one step further by requiring everyone in public to wear facial coverings.

The order goes into effect at 12 a.m. Wednesday.

The city announced the requirement Tuesday night on its COVID-19 response web page but didn't provide details on how it will be enforced, or if there will be a grace period before citizens are penalized.

City Councilmember Ron Morrison said disobeying the order is a ticketable offense, but said at this time police won't be strictly enforcing the requirement, adding the emergency ordinance was put in place to make it easier for businesses to require customers to wear coverings.

Business were already allowed, per the county's order, to require facial coverings for customers.

If citizens neglect the order, enforcement may increase, Morrison said.

As of April 14, San Diego County requires employees of some essential businesses (retail stores, gas stations, restaurants, pharmacies) to wear coverings, and strongly encourages citizens to wear them in public. Individual cities have the authority to issue orders that are, in some cases, more strict than the county's but not less strict, according to Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

#UPDATE our first image had a typo, we apologize for any confusion. #NationalCity face coverings are now mandatory for everyone when in public to help #slowthespread of #COVID19. https://t.co/4gkiMvQutB pic.twitter.com/UJtoSSCzin — National City (@CityOfNatlCity) April 22, 2020

Morrison said the city is looking into how masks can be distributed to those who don’t have access or can’t afford them.