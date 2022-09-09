National City Gang Member Draws Long Sentence for Killing Teen Mistaken for Gang Member

A man who gunned down an 18-year-old in a gang-related slaying in National City nearly seven years ago was sentenced Friday to 67 years to life in state prison.

Roger Hernandez, 34, was convicted of murder and attempted murder for the Oct. 11, 2015, shooting death of Juan Carlos Munoz Jr.

NBC 7's Dave Summers reports from the vigil where for the third straight year, the victim's family gathered in his honor.

Munoz was behind the wheel of his car when he and his 17-year-old passenger were shot just before 8 p.m. Munoz died of gunshot wounds to his arm, shoulder and neck. The 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Prosecutors allege Hernandez and co-defendant Luis Karam mistook the victims for gang rivals, then followed them in a car. Karam, 33, who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in state prison earlier this year, drove a Nissan Altima that pulled in front of the victim's vehicle near the intersection of Prospect and East 16th streets, prosecutors said.

Hernandez then issued a gang challenge and opened fire into the car.

Hernandez and Karam were arrested in late 2018.

In a statement released after the sentencing, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said, "This innocent young victim was hunted by violent gang members and was tragically in the wrong place at the wrong time. A measure of justice has finally been delivered to the family of Juan Muñoz, Jr. We will continue to fight to keep every neighborhood safe from crime and address gang violence through prosecution and prevention."