National City Business Owner Speaks Out After Business is Vandalized

Diva's Fashion in National City was vandalized for the second time in less than a month.

“On Monday night around 9:30 p.m. I was in here closing up the shop with my nephew and niece and when we just heard clicking noises, like some shots fired and the three of us ran outside to see what happened and that’s when we saw a gray car speeding off,” Daughter of Divas Fashion Owner, Dulce Tablas said.

Tablas told NBC 7 that the family business was vandalized a few weeks earlier.

“Three weeks ago they broke the door around 2 a.m. and I received a call in the morning saying that the window was broken and to head over there. I felt very disappointed to see that the window had been broken like that,” Tablas said.

According to Tablas, the damage is expected to cost the business approximately $5,000.

The business has been struggling during the pandemic and this added cost will put an extra financial burden on Diva’s Fashion.

“Right now, we are thinking it’s going to be like over $5,000 to fix the door and the window and we are also trying to get a better camera system,” Tablas said.

Divas Fashion is not the only business affected by vandalism.

National City Police told NBC 7 that other businesses in National City were broken into in recent weeks.

Anyone with information regarding the incident at Divas Fashion is being urged to call the National City Police Department.