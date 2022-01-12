San Diego

Nathan Fletcher, Lorena Gonzalez and Family Escape Fire at San Diego Home

"The front of our house was engulfed in flames, but we were able to safely evacuate out another door"

SkyRanger 7

Two married San Diego politicians and their family escaped a fire at their City Heights home early Wednesday.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and former California assemblymember and union leader Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher were awoken by their smoke alarms in their home on Wightman Street at about 4 a.m., according to the supervisor.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"The front of our house was engulfed in flames, but we were able to safely evacuate out another door," Fletcher said in a statement.

San Diego police and firefighters responded to the scene and the fire was quickly put out.

Local

Covid-19 Oct 26, 2021

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 59,000+ COVID-19 Cases Reported Over Last 4 Days,

homelessness 1 hour ago

Gov. Newsom Visiting San Diego to Present Plans to Help Unsheltered Californias

Fletcher thanked first responders for saving his home.

"We are grateful for their efforts," he said. "Our family is safe and for us, that is all that matters."

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

This story will be updated when new details are released.

This article tagged under:

San DiegofireNathan FletcherLorena Gonzalez
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us