Nathan Fletcher, Lorena Gonzalez and Family Escape Fire at San Diego Home

Two married San Diego politicians and their family escaped a fire at their City Heights home early Wednesday.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and former California assemblymember and union leader Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher were awoken by their smoke alarms in their home on Wightman Street at about 4 a.m., according to the supervisor.



"The front of our house was engulfed in flames, but we were able to safely evacuate out another door," Fletcher said in a statement.

San Diego police and firefighters responded to the scene and the fire was quickly put out.

Fletcher thanked first responders for saving his home.

"We are grateful for their efforts," he said. "Our family is safe and for us, that is all that matters."

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

This story will be updated when new details are released.