Fletcher to Chair Board of Supervisors For 2nd Year

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously elected Nathan Fletcher to serve as chairman Tuesday, also voting unanimously for Nora Vargas as vice-chairwoman and Terra Lawson-Remer as chair pro-tempore.

The vote marked the second year in the row for Fletcher and Vargas in their leadership positions. Lawson-Remer replaces Joel Anderson as chair pro- tempore.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

At the start of a new year, the board votes on new leadership. Due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, supervisors participated via teleconference on Tuesday.

Originally, Anderson was nominated to serve as chair pro-tempore, but proposed that Lawson-Remer take over.

Fletcher thanked his colleagues for again selecting him as chairman.

"It is an honor, it's a privilege and responsibility I take very, very seriously," he said, also thanking county residents for their trust and toughness during a pandemic.

"A lot of us lived the words of (poet) Robert Frost, that the best way is through," Fletcher said. "Our board will never lose its focus on fighting for each and every one of you."

During a public comment period, two people called in and urged the board to vote for Fletcher as chairman, based on his support for workers.

Brigette Browning, an official with the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council, said Fletcher has shown "real courage during this pandemic."

Other callers were opposed to Fletcher taking the reins for a second year.

County resident Peggy Walker thanked Fletcher for his service, but said he should not serve again and allow another member the chance to lead, in keeping with the tradition of selecting board leadership on a rotating basis.

"It's only right and fair" that another district with a more rural population have a chance, Walker added.

Fletcher represents District 4, which includes dozens of San Diego city neighborhoods.