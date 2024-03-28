Mustangs for meter minders: San Diego parking-enforcement swaps scooters for pony cars

You see some strange things in San Diego: Folks in shorts in January wearing gloves and scarves, dogs that are surfing when they're not dressed up as bikers, and, well, Comic-con.

Nevertheless, even the jaded may still be surprised at the sight of a parking-enforcement officer behind the wheel of a brand-new Mustang Mach-E.

As one Reddit poster put it: "What the hell is going on?? Why does parking enforcement get a new Mustang to drive around when the roads are still in horrible shape!? Was there a ballot question that I missed or do the citizens not get a say? People are being forced into homelessness but the elected officials get drive performance electric vehicles?"

For those who are uninformed, parking enforcement officers are NOT elected, but the Mustang Mach-E IS the all-electric offspring of the Ford muscle car, which, according to Car and Driver, "starts at $45,390 and goes up to $65,390, depending on the trim and options." According to TopSpeed.com, the 2023 Mustang Mach-E has 266 hp, can reach 60 mph from a dead stop in 6.3 seconds and has a top speed of 114 mph.

While that may seem like a lot of vehicle to hand out tickets to the illegally parked, a city of San Diego spokesman told NBC 7 that "where routes require extensive mileage, the Mach-Es are a better fit."

San Diego paid $53,400 for each of its 'Stangs, NBC 7 was told: "While the cost for an EV may be a bit higher than a traditional internal combustion engine vehicle, the price is offset by avoiding the need to purchase fuel and in the ongoing maintenance costs. EVs average 40% less in maintenance costs than internal combustion vehicles."

A one-week delay in city confirmation of the vehicles' presence in the parking-enforcement fleet — it seems like a call over to the motor pool could have answered the question — may suggest an awareness of the optics of having the Mustangs in the parking-enforcement lineup.

NBC 7 first contacted the city of San Diego last Thursday to confirm whether the whips were handing out tickets, but Caleb Olson, a public information officer for the city, declined to confirm or deny the usage of the vehicles until Wednesday this week, when he finally emailed to say that about "two-thirds of the Mach-Es purchased will be used by Parking Management. This team was looking to replace the three-wheeled 'scooters' that had been part of the vehicle portfolio. Some scooters will remain because they are more appropriate for urban settings, but where routes require extensive mileage, the Mach-Es are a better fit."

That said, it's difficult for San Diegans to imagine a more urban setting than Little Italy, where an NBC 7 employee spotted a city Mustang with "Parking Enforcement" emblazoned on it last Friday near the intersection of Union and Ash streets.

About those three-wheelers: San Diego's GO-4 Sliding Door Parking Enforcement vehicles from Westward Industries were not free, of course, but they were cheaper than the Mustangs, with Google archiving a page that said they were out the door for $24,950 (for just one, of course), with top speeds reaching 40 mph.

One of San Diego's GO-4 Sliding Door Parking Enforcement vehicles spotted in the wild

The main difference between the Mustang Mach-E, though, and the GO-4 is their size. At just 10 feet long and 4.5 feet wide, the GO-4 can slide in a lot of spots that a pony car simply can't, and if one of the scooters is in traffic, approaching drivers can avoid swinging into most of the oncoming lane, which, again, is not the case if a Mustang is busy ticketing your tardy Tacoma.

Asked for a comment regarding the addition of the Mustangs to San Diego's municipal fleet, NBC received the following statement a week after initially contacting the city:

"The City’s Climate Action Plan (CAP) requires 100% of all light-duty vehicles to be zero emission by 2035. In accordance with CAP and the city’s vehicle acquisition program, which determines when and which vehicles need to be replaced on a rolling schedule, most of the new Mach-Es were purchased and allotted to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). Eighteen of them will be used by SDPD for parking enforcement. The decision to purchase Mach-Es was based on multiple factors by the city’s General Services Department, including long-term monetary benefits, supply-chain issues and the recent discontinuation of the Chevy Bolt. At the time of the purchase, the Mach-Es were the only light-duty EV option available to the city."

NBC 7 has asked the city when the purchasing decision was made and where the routes are with extensive mileage — presumably 18 of them — that prompted the purchase of the Mustang Mach E's and is waiting to hear back.

The Mustangs and Ford Lightnings (that's the e-version of the F-150 pickup) are all part of the city's move to electrify "100% of its light-duty fleet vehicles and 75% of its medium/heavy-duty vehicles be zero-emissions by 2035," a recently published city news release stated. Incredibly, the city has about 4,000 vehicles in its light- and medium/heavy-duty pool of vehicles.

The Mustangs and Ford Lightning will be joining a municipal e-fleet that boasts those Chevy Bolts as well as hybrids like the Ford Focus and Ford Escape. Also on tap: At least one electric fire truck and a pair of street sweepers, which the city has wish-listed by the end of the year.

And if you're wondering, those aging scooters the city is holding onto? They're electric, too.