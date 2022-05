Multiple people were shot on Shelter Island Saturday, the San Diego Police Department said.

According to Officer Robert Heims, the shooting began around 9 p.m. at 1400 Shelter Island Drive. Police said three people have been taken to a hospital and one person is in critical condition.

#BREAKING Multiple people shot on #ShelterIsland. According to SDPD Lt., 3 are at the hospital. 1 is critical.

Dozens of law enforcement officers are on scene. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/4sZ6b4aswK — Dana Griffin (@DanaGriffinNBC) May 1, 2022

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.