Multiple People Injured in Bus Rollover Crash Near Fallbrook

North County Fire responded to a bus rollover crash with multiple people injured near Fallbrook.
The incident was reported at around 10:35 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 near State Route 76.
Caltrans tweeted that two southbound I-5 right lanes near SR-76 were blocked as of 11:12 a.m.
By 11:15 a.m. North County Fire said that all people had been extricated from the bus and transported to local hospitals.
NBC 7 has a crew on the way to gather more information.
No other information was available.
