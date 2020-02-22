Multiple People Injured in Bus Rollover Crash Near Fallbrook

North County Fire responded to a bus rollover crash with multiple people injured near Fallbrook.

The incident was reported at around 10:35 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 near State Route 76.

@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a bus rollover on southbound 15 south of 76 Highway. We have multiple people trapped and injured. Southbound 15 Freeway will be heavily impacted. #FreewayIC — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) February 22, 2020

Caltrans tweeted that two southbound I-5 right lanes near SR-76 were blocked as of 11:12 a.m.

By 11:15 a.m. North County Fire said that all people had been extricated from the bus and transported to local hospitals.

