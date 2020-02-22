fallbrook

Multiple People Injured in Bus Rollover Crash Near Fallbrook

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Rollover crash Bus Fallbrook
North County Fire/Twitter

North County Fire responded to a bus rollover crash with multiple people injured near Fallbrook.

The incident was reported at around 10:35 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 near State Route 76.

Caltrans tweeted that two southbound I-5 right lanes near SR-76 were blocked as of 11:12 a.m.

By 11:15 a.m. North County Fire said that all people had been extricated from the bus and transported to local hospitals.

Local

Rail Closures 52 mins ago

Rail Closures from San Diego to Oceanside in Effect This Weekend

baseball 1 hour ago

Rain Washes Away Padres Cactus League Opener

NBC 7 has a crew on the way to gather more information.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

fallbrookNorth County Fire
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us