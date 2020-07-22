MTS Reminds Passengers Efforts to Keep Buses, Trolleys Sanitized Make Ridership Safe

In an effort to increase confidence in public transportation riders, employees with the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System will hand out personal protective equipment to passengers and remind them of the health and safety protocols that have been placed.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, ridership on public transportation decreased significantly and service was reduced by 25% as a result. Slowly, more and more people have started to use the transit system once again and to retain that ridership, employees will make an outreach effort on Wednesday called the Clean Ride campaign.

“We want to make sure people understand that it is safe to take transit, to choose transit right now,” said Grecia Figueroa of the MTS.

Employees will hand out PPE to passengers at the Old Town Transit Center and let riders know of the efforts staff have made to keep everyone safe.

Buses and trolleys have been cleaned daily, disinfected nightly and trolley stations have been frequently deep cleaned to keep passengers safe, according to the MTS. Vehicles are also being sprayed every other night by a solution recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The outreach effort is scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Old Town Transit Center, and 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Iris Avenue Transit Center. To learn more about what MTS has done to ensure the health and safety of passengers, click here.