MTS offering more trolley service for July 4 Big Bay Boom fireworks show in San Diego

With a large crowd anticipated for Thursday's Big Bay Boom fireworks show, the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is encouraging visitors to use public transit and avoid parking hassles.

MTS services will accommodate thousands of visitors with extra services on three trolley lines, officials said.

The show, scheduled to start at 9 p.m., will illuminate the San Diego Bay with four displays at different locations.

According to MTS, prime viewing locations for the display are close to the following trolley stations:

-- County Center/Little Italy (UC San Diego Blue and Green lines);

-- Santa Fe Depot (UC San Diego Blue and Green lines);

-- America Plaza (UC San Diego Blue Line);

-- Seaport Village (Green Line);

-- Convention Center (Green Line);

-- Gaslamp Quarter (Green Line).

Along with regular service, the Green Line will operate additional trips before the event to provide 15-minute service. For the UC San Diego Blue Line, there will be regular 15-minute service.

MTS will run Sunday schedule service on its Orange Line (which is done on major holidays), and visitors can take the Orange Line to the 12th & Imperial Transit Center and transfer to the Green Line Trolley.

After the event, those traveling north on the UC San Diego Blue Line or east on the Green Line from Santa Fe Depot or County Center/Little Italy should board the first train available and then transfer at Old Town if needed, where space will be available on trains heading toward UTC or Santee.

The Green Line trolley will run a 15-minute-or-better service from downtown San Diego to East County until approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, with the last trip to Santee departing downtown at 10:36 p.m., and the last train to SDSU departing at 11:36 p.m.

The Orange Line will operate regular Sunday service, with an extra trip added immediately after the event, an additional late-night trip scheduled for 10:56 p.m. from 12th & Imperial.

For the UC San Diego Blue Line, extra northbound service from Santa Fe Depot to UTC will run every 15 minutes or better, from 9:15 to 11 p.m. The last northbound trip of the evening departs 12th & Imperial avenues at 11:08 p.m. and Sante Fe Depot at 11:22 p.m. Southbound service to San Ysidro will run every 15 minutes until 11:30 p.m., with the final trip leaving downtown around midnight.

A full schedule is available at sdmts.com/rider-info/events/big-bay-boom.

All paying transit riders will be able to have one guest ride with them free of charge during July 4 on all MTS bus routes and trolley lines. Riders are encouraged to use MTS' free transit station parking for their cars, with locations available at sdmts.com/transit-services/transit-station-parking.

To avoid long ticket lines before and after the fireworks show, riders can download the PRONTO app or use a PRONTO card and load $5 in advance to cover a round-trip adult fare ($3 for senior citizens with a Senior PRONTO card).

Riders must tap or scan their PRONTO card or app at a station validator before boarding.

All children 5 years old and under may ride free every day, while those ages 6 to 18 can ride MTS free with the Youth Opportunity Pass program that includes a PRONTO card. Information is available at sdmts.com/fares/youth- opportunity-pass-program.

The city of Coronado will offer its free summer shuttle for those wanting to spend the holiday on the island; details are at sdmts.com/rider- info/rider-insider/hitch-ride-free-coronado-shuttle-summer.

In observance of Independence Day, MTS will run Sunday-schedule service on most bus routes Thursday. More information can be found at sdmts.com/getting-around/service-changes.

The MTS Information and Trip Planning Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. However, its administrative offices, Transit Store, customer service and PRONTO Support will be closed and reopen Friday.