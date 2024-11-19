Mountain Lion rescued from tree in Tustin family home

An Orange County family was surprised on Monday when they saw that their dog chased a cat up a tree in the yard of the. This was not an ordinary cat, but a young mountain lion.

Fish and Game personnel and firefighters then removed the mountain lion from the tree at the Tustin home on Irvine Boulevard and Holt Avenue. Mission Viejo Animal Services and OC Animal Care also assisted with the recuse.

“Today’s incident is also a reminder that when it comes to wildlife, giving them their space and calling the appropriate authorities is best for their safety and ours,” The OCFA said.

Crews tranquilized the lion before attempting to remove him from the tree. Biologists then examined and prepared the big cat for transport, “first to a processing center and then back into the wild, albeit an area much further from civilization” the OCFA said.

“Mountain lions can be extremely dangerous and should never be approached. If a mountain lion does appear in a residential area homeowners should contact the proper authorities and refrain from approaching or engaging with the animal for mutual safety of all.