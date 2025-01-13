Motorcyclist killed in suspected DUI Crash in El Cajon

A motorcyclist was killed over the weekend in a suspected DUI crash in El Cajon, authorities said Monday.

The fatal collision occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, when the driver of an eastbound 2004 Chevrolet Suburban made a left turn directly in the path of an oncoming motorcycle on East Main Street at Shady Lane in El Cajon, according to police.

The resulting collision left the motorcyclist dead at the scene. The name was withheld pending family notification.

Paramedics took the child who had been riding on the two-wheeler with the man to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego. She was expected to survive, El Cajon police Lt. Darrin Forster said.

Authorities did not disclose the relationship between the motorcyclist and the girl.

Investigators found evidence leading them to believe that the 37-year-old driver of the SUV was under the influence of an undisclosed type of drug at the time of the crash, according to police. The woman, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and booked into Las Colinas women's jail in Santee, Forster said.