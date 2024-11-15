Chula Vista

Motorcyclist killed in Chula Vista crash

The accident forced a temporary closure of Telegraph Canyon Road between Medical Center Drive and Paseo del Rey

A Chula Vista police car
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a crash in Chula Vista.

The fatality in the 700 block of Telegraph Canyon Road was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The victim died at the scene, CVPD Lt. Scott Adkins said.

The accident forced a temporary closure of Telegraph Canyon Road between Medical Center Drive and Paseo del Rey. The stretch of street was expected to remain shut down until about 9 p.m., Adkins said.

