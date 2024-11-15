Motorcyclist killed in Chula Vista crash

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a crash in Chula Vista.

The fatality in the 700 block of Telegraph Canyon Road was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

*TRAFFIC COLLISION – AVOID THE AREA*

Telegraph Cyn Rd - East and West - is blocked from Medical Ctr to Paseo Del Rey while officers investigate a fatal collision. Please avoid the area. We will do our best to provide updates as they become available. — Chula Vista Police Department (@ChulaVistaPD) November 15, 2024

The victim died at the scene, CVPD Lt. Scott Adkins said.

The accident forced a temporary closure of Telegraph Canyon Road between Medical Center Drive and Paseo del Rey. The stretch of street was expected to remain shut down until about 9 p.m., Adkins said.