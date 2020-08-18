Motorcyclist Killed By Flying Debris, Searching for Driver Involved

A 69-year-old motorcyclist died after he was struck by debris and crashed on Interstate 15 in Escondido, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday on southbound I-15 north of Del Lago Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

Authorities were searching for a white sedan that left the scene after it struck the debris, sending it flying through the air and into the motorcyclist, Latulippe said.

A 69-year-old San Diego man was riding a BMW motorcycle in the carpool lane, while a Chevrolet Cobalt and the unidentified sedan were a few lanes to the right, the officer said. The Cobalt drove over the debris first, then the white sedan -- which was directly behind the Cobalt -- hit the debris as its driver switched lanes.

An object flew into the air and struck the victim, knocking him unconscious, Latulippe said. The rider lost control of the motorcycle and veered to the right, then hit the back of the Cobalt and was ejected from his two-wheeler.

Good Samaritans stopped to offer medical aid to the rider until paramedics arrived, while others pulled the motorcycle out of freeway lanes, he said. The white sedan stopped momentarily, just south of the crash scene, before driving away and getting off at the next freeway exit at Via Rancho Parkway.

The victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, Latulippe said. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The Cobalt's driver, a 61-year-old San Marcos resident, was uninjured

in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash or the whereabouts of the white sedan and its driver was urged to call the CHP at 858-637-3800.