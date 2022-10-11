Motorcyclist Held Without Bail After Carlsbad Crash That Killed Bicyclist, 68

Calling him reckless and an extreme danger to the public, a Vista judge ordered a Carlsbad motorcyclist handcuffed on the spot and held without bail for his role in a deadly crash that killed a bicyclist and injured the motorcyclist’s female passenger.

At the time of the crash, around 1 p.m. on Aug. 15, the motorcycle rider was on Carlsbad Boulevard trying to evade police, according to prosecutors.

Eric Burns, 29, is charged with counts that include gross vehicular manslaughter and evading police resulting in injury or death. He had been free on bail pending his arraignment.

According to prosecutors, Burns was trying to evade a state parks police officer, driving at speeds between 80-100 mph.

At the time of the chase, Brad Catcott, 68, was in the bike lane on Carlsbad Boulevard and about to move into a turn lane when he was hit by the speeding motorcyclist and killed on impact. The Solana Beach man suffered a severed spine, according to the prosecutor.

The impact of the crash sent Burns and his passenger flying 100 feet. His arm was paralyzed, and his passenger “will need plastic surgery for two years,” according to the prosecutor.

“The defendant not only popped a wheelie on his bike after the police attempted to stop him for speeding, but he also kept driving over 100 mph on Carlsbad Boulevard, ran red lights and drove erratically,” said Deputy District Attorney Nicolette Estrada. "The female victim begged the defendant to stop because she was so scared."

Prosecutors say Burns had alcohol, cocaine, marijuana and Benzodiazepine in his system. Valium and Xanax are common forms of Benzodiazepine.

Catcott’s family was in court for Burns’ arraignment.

“Brad Catcott was a beloved brother, uncle and friend," said his brother, Bret Catcott. "He was an incredible athlete that loved life and lived it to the fullest. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be deeply missed and should still be here today."

There were also more than a dozen people in court supporting Burns, who pleaded not guilty.

Burns is facing up to 13 years if convicted, according to his attorney. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26.