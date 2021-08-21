first alert forecast

Morning Drizzle Falls in San Diego County

By City News Service

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Unseasonably cool and cloudy conditions were forecast for San Diego County Saturday, with drizzle falling this morning mostly in coastal areas and in the western valleys, the National Weather Service said.

Rainfall totals Saturday morning peaked at 0.07'' in Encinitas as of 9 a.m., the NWS said. Most areas were expected to stay cloudy Saturday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

High temperatures along the coast were predicted to be 73-78 degrees with overnight lows of 61-66. Highs in the valleys will be 76-81 with lows of 56-63. Mountain highs were expected to be 76-85 with overnight lows of 53-61.

Highs in the deserts will be 97-102 with overnight lows of 72-77.

Sunday was expected to be a little warmer, but still 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average, forecasters said.

On Tuesday, a ridge was predicted to begin to build over Southern California, causing temperatures to increase to 5 to 10 degrees above average for Thursday through Saturday.

Local

San Diego County Aug 11

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: CA to Require Proof of Vaccine or Negative COVID-19 Test for Indoor Events

Afghanistan 2 hours ago

Owner of ‘Kabul Kabob House' Worries for Family in Kabul

Night and morning cloud coverage was expected to be limited to coastal locations and the western valleys.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us