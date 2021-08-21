Morning Drizzle Falls in San Diego County

Unseasonably cool and cloudy conditions were forecast for San Diego County Saturday, with drizzle falling this morning mostly in coastal areas and in the western valleys, the National Weather Service said.

Rainfall totals Saturday morning peaked at 0.07'' in Encinitas as of 9 a.m., the NWS said. Most areas were expected to stay cloudy Saturday.

High temperatures along the coast were predicted to be 73-78 degrees with overnight lows of 61-66. Highs in the valleys will be 76-81 with lows of 56-63. Mountain highs were expected to be 76-85 with overnight lows of 53-61.

Highs in the deserts will be 97-102 with overnight lows of 72-77.

Areas of patchy drizzle will continue for the next few hours, giving way to an unseasonably cool and cloudy day.



Summer will make it's return next week, with temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above average expected Thu-Sat.



Sunday was expected to be a little warmer, but still 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average, forecasters said.

On Tuesday, a ridge was predicted to begin to build over Southern California, causing temperatures to increase to 5 to 10 degrees above average for Thursday through Saturday.

Night and morning cloud coverage was expected to be limited to coastal locations and the western valleys.