More Than 2 Million San Diegans Have Received at Least One COVID-19 Shot

San Diego County has moved to the least restrictive yellow tier, and while the loosening of business restrictions are only in place for a few more days before the tier system is scrapped entirely, the county is focused on what got San Diego here.

More than 2 million San Diegans 12 and older, or 74.3%, have received at least one shot of the vaccine and the county is on track to reach its goal of fully vaccinating 75% of all eligible residents.

"I chose the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it's one shot only so you know I'm not coming back here," said Bud Swartz with a smile.

Swartz admits while he waited to get his shot he's hopeful the amount of vaccinated people keeps growing. But NBC 7 saw low turnout at the county-run mobile site at Grossmont College on Wednesday.

"It's not really busy here. There were five people in front of me," Swartz said.

Over at the County Health & Human Services Agency office in El Cajon, NBC 7 saw more people coming to get the vaccine, including the Roman family taking their 15 and 12-year-old sons for their final doses.

"A lot of people in a lot of countries wish they had as much vaccines as we did and a lot of people here don’t take the chances," said Liam Roman, 12. "When in a lot of countries a lot of people would want to take it and they're desperate for it."

San Diego County said almost 1.7 million or 60.6% of San Diegans are fully vaccinated.