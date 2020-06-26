Missing Woman Said She Visited Pala Casino, Was ‘Possibly Drugged': Sheriff's Dept.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman who posted a concerning message on social media saying she had visited a local casino this week and though she had “possibly been drugged.”

Katelyn Schwindt, 27, was reported missing just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The reporting party told deputies at the SDSO’s San Marcos station that Schwindt had posted a message on her Facebook page telling friends she had visited Pala Casino in San Diego’s North County the night before.

In the post, according to the sheriff’s department, Schwindt told friends “she thought she was possibly drugged and assaulted.”

“Katelyn was unable to provide her location,” a missing person bulletin released Friday by the SDSO said.

Deputies and detectives launched a search for Schwindt but, as of 4 a.m. Friday, had been unable to find her. Investigators describe the missing woman as 5-foot-5, weighing 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes; detectives don’t know what she was wearing when she disappeared.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can reach out to the SDSO AT (760) 510-5200.

Some of Schwindt’s friends have taken to social media to get the word out about her disappearance.

“Please Katelyn, if you see this, reach out to someone,” one friend posted.

Pala Casino is east of Fallbrook and north of Valley Center.