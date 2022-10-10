Missing Spring Valley Teen Feared to Have Been Lured by Online Friend Has Been Found

The 15-year-old Spring Valley girl whose parents believed she was lured away from her home has been found after missing for several days.

Shannon Hoffman told NBC 7 she believes her daughter was convinced by an online friend to leave her home. The girl’s parents suspected her love of online gaming led to her disappearance. They noted she had become increasingly reclusive and spent more time on her PlayStation than usual in the days leading up to her disappearance.

The teen left her home on Sept. 22 sometime between midnight and 5:30 a.m., leaving a note telling her family she was running away and would be picked up by an unidentified woman, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Much to her relief, however, Hoffman announced on Monday that her daughter had been found safe.

“We are ecstatic,” Hoffman told NBC 7 in a text message. “We’re so relieved that she was found safely. We’ve been able to speak with her and she says she is excited to come home.”

The Spring Valley mother added that she was unable to release additional details since her daughter’s case remains an active investigation. It is unclear if the teen left the county or if she was picked up by the person mentioned in her note.

The investigation is ongoing.