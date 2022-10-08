Flaming Hot Dog Cart Draws Concern Over Illegal Street Vending in Gaslamp District

Street vending in the Gaslamp Quarter is a topic of debate once again.

“Every weekend, starting on Thursday all the way through Sunday, you'll see no less than 50 illegal vendors in the Gaslamp Quarter,” Executive Director of Gaslamp Quarter Association Michael Trimble said.

Street vending has been limited in some areas and outright banned in other areas of the City of San Diego.

The push to change street vending rules began more than four years ago.

The ordinance O-21459 was approved by San Diego City Council on May 17, 2022 and took effect on June 22

Nuisance concerns, sanitary conditions and safety are among the top concerns people have.

“We've had hot dog carts catch on fire a few weeks ago there was a hot dog cart that literally, propane caught on fire right in front of in front of our biggest nightclubs,” Trimble said.

The Gaslamp Quarter Association, who is in regular communication with businesses in the area, said businesses are frustrated with the situation.

“They can't stand it. Why do I pay my taxes? Why do I have to go through all the health department regulations and all these things that I have to do all these things and pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes and rules, and you know, to do the right thing to keep people safe and these hot dog vendors they come out, you know, illegally,” Trimble said.

The Gaslamp Quarter Association is concerned that without enforcement of the recently passed ordinance the issue will get worse.

“I could see if something is not done, a proliferation of vendors of all kinds,” Trimble said.