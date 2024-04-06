San Diego

Missing San Diego dog turns up months later in Michigan, reunited with family

The Houman family never lost hope their dog would be found. They just didn't expect her to pop up more than 2,000 miles away

By Joey Safchik

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lilly Houman, 5, considers Mishka, a 3-year-old Chihuahua/Terrier mix, her little sister.

Lilly's parents, Elizabeth and Mehrad, spent weeks searching for a way to tell their daughter when Mishka got out of the family car shop and went missing in summer of 2023.

“[Lilly] would say ‘I miss Mishka.’ I’m like, ‘I miss her too,’” said Elizabeth.

For months, Lilly did not have her hind-leg dancing partner, and Elizabeth was missing her "mama's girl." They hung posters and had friends from both sides of the U.S.—Mexico border searching for Mishka. The family never lost hope.

“Never, ever, ever. I just felt that we were going to get her back. We kept her bed, everything,” said Elizabeth.

During those long months, Elizabeth brought a leash everywhere she went, and any dog that looked like Mishka caught her attention. She managed to find a family's missing cat and see it reunited, but still, no word on her dog.

That changed at the end of March, when the family got a notification that Mishka's microchip number had been found ... in Michigan.

“Whoever found her, we cannot thank them enough,” said Elizabeth. “I think it’s just magic, I think there’s angels looking down, you know, surrounding us and watching us and praying for us, and I really truly think we were meant to have her back.”

This article tagged under:

San Diegodogs
