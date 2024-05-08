Mira Mesa house fire injures 1 person

A late-afternoon house fire in Mira Mesa left one person injured Wednesday.
The blaze erupted about 5:15 p.m. at 10423 Greenford Drive, just north of Gold Coast Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Firefighters rescued a man in this 60s with burn injuries from inside the burning single- story home while extinguishing the flames, which took about half-hour, the city agency reported. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of burns of undisclosed severity.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Copyright CNS - City News Service