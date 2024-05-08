Mira Mesa house fire injures 1 person

A late-afternoon house fire in Mira Mesa left one person injured Wednesday.

The blaze erupted about 5:15 p.m. at 10423 Greenford Drive, just north of Gold Coast Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters rescued a man in this 60s with burn injuries from inside the burning single- story home while extinguishing the flames, which took about half-hour, the city agency reported. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of burns of undisclosed severity.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.