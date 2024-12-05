Growing homeless encampments cause concern for Mira Mesa community

If you drive by the Mira Mesa off ramps near Interstate 15, you’ll probably notice pockets of homeless encampments that are starting to develop.

If you frequent the park and ride off the 15 in Mira Mesa, you’ve probably seen Robin Smith. She's 63 years old and is a resilient woman. For the past seven years, she’s been living on the streets of San Diego.

“It started in 2017 out of a house eviction," Smith said. "I got evicted from a three-bedroom, two-bath."

She’s tried finding a place to live alone, but like many San Diegans, she's struggled to find one she can afford. With no place to go, she drove her two cars to the park-and-ride off Mira Mesa.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“I was homeless … I had to park them here,” Smith said.

After parking them for an extended period, they were towed, and she lost those too.

Since a crackdown on camping on city streets went into effect at the end of July in 2023, there is little information about where those people are moving. Downtown data shows a decrease in homeless people in neighborhoods, including East Village and City Center, which raises the possibility that people are moving to farther places, such as the Mira Mesa area.

The proposal would prohibit camping near schools, transit stops, or "open spaces", throughout the state, regardless of whether shelter space was available. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports.

Steef Andrews works nearby and has seen homelessness grow in the area.

“There used to be a camp right over there with probably 50 people,” Andrews said.

He said two weeks ago, Caltrans crews came to clear out the encampments from the park-and-ride but now they're back. NBC 7 called Caltrans for answers but could not reach anyone.

“According to them, it’s some kind of emergency meeting place if there’s some kind of disaster,” Andrews said.

Steef said the issue seems to also be a growing problem down the street.

Meanwhile, Smith hopes to one day get a place of her own — even if it’s a tiny home.

“Shelter is one of the main needs,” she said.

The city of San Diego said it has and will continue to address encampments along city property in the area, adding that the neighborhood policing division has responded to concerns and will continue to take enforcement actions and offer services to individuals experiencing homelessness.