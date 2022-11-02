Fleet Week San Diego 2022: Honoring San Diego's Military Community

Friday marks the beginning of Fleet Week in San Diego, honoring the armed forces' contributions and sacrifices.

Here is a round-up of events happening this month for Fleet Week:

Fleet Week 2022 Schedule of Events

Military & Veterans Art Exhibit : Nov. 4-13

: Nov. 4-13 Student STEM Days & Innovation Zone : Nov. 3-5

: Nov. 3-5 Public Visiting Ships & Military Displays: Nov. 4-6

Nov. 4-6 Military Family Day : Nov. 6

: Nov. 6 Enlisted Recognition Luncheon : Nov. 8

: Nov. 8 Fleet Week SDMAC Breakfast : Nov. 9

: Nov. 9 Fleet Week Foundation Veteran's Day Boat Parade : Nov. 11 (Veteran's Day)

: Nov. 11 (Veteran's Day) Salute to Service Festival: Nov. 11

Nov. 11 SDSU Fleet Week Football Classic: Nov. 12

Salute to Service

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are proud to host one of the biggest celebrations in San Diego, the Salute to Service Festival on board the USS Midway Museum. The event is all to celebrate the military families in our community that have sacrificed so much for our freedom.

The event at the USS Midway Museum on the Embarcadero is free for all active, reserve, and National Guard, veterans and their families. Simply show your military ID and join in the celebration with your family.

Guests at the event, which kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. Come out to enjoy live music, and much more! Plus, stop by NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's booth for games and prizes.

Visit the Fleet Week website for more information on the week's events.