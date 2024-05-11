Family, friends ‘paddle out' in Ocean Beach in memory of 3 surfers killed in Mexico

Family and friends gathered at Ocean Beach on Saturday to remember three men who were killed while on a surfing trip in Mexico.

During the gathering, which included a "paddle out" and a lacrosse game, attendees shared their memories about the victims. Among the people who attended were teammates of Callum Robinson, one of the victims.

“We’re here just celebrating the life of Callum, his brother and Carter. You see this logo? We played on the last lacrosse team that Callum played on at San Diego Lacrosse Club, so we’re out here just celebrating his legacy,” friend and former teammate Tim Shaeffer said.

The other victims were Jake Robinson, Callum's brother, and Carter Rhoad. The three men went missing in late April.

Mexican authorities say their bodies were found in a well with bullet wounds to the head. The suspects were attempting to rob the victims, according to investigators.

The Robinson brothers are from Australia, but Callum lived in Ocean Beach. Rhoad lived in Point Loma.

In a press conference on Thursday, Mexican officials revealed that three people are in custody.

One of the suspects is identified as 33-year-old Jesus Gerardo. The identification is his first and middle name, rather than first and last, which is standard procedure for the Mexican criminal justice system.

Gerardo’s brother and girlfriend are also in custody, investigators said. His brother and girlfriend haven’t been charged yet, but prosecutors say there’s still an ongoing investigation.

