Dozens of Boats Form Parade Tribute to Military Veterans on San Diego Bay

Even amid a pandemic, San Diegans are finding ways to celebrate the more than 230,000 military veterans that live in our community, by taking to the seas.

A swift boat from the Maritime Museum of San Diego -- manned by a team of all veterans -- led about 70 boats along a route through the San Diego Bay Wednesday morning.

The boat parade started at Shelter Island and took a route to Coronado Island, all the while being cheered by supporters along the bay.

Typically, the parade would have crowds gathered along the Embarcadero, but due to the pandemic that encourages maintaining social distance, viewers were willing to make changes in order to celebrate those who have served. Instead, people watched from cars and honked their horns and waved flags as boats passed by.

"I think people are enthusiastic about getting out and honoring the men and women not only those who have served but we also have 100,000 active duty men and women here in San Diego. they will all be veterans someday," said Larry Blumberg, executive director of Fleet Week San Diego, which organized the boating event.

The boat parade started at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to complete at 1:30 p.m. It can be livestreamed on the Fleet Week website here.

