King of the Hill! San Diego Padres ace throws a gem to win series over the Guardians

Michael King is in uncharted territory. He spent most of his big league career with the Yankees as a reliever. Now a full-time starter with the Padres, he's already thrown more innings in 2024 than he ever has.

It sure doesn't seem like he's wearing down. If anything, he might be getting stronger.

King took a no-hitter into the 7th inning against the Guardians in his first post-All-Star break start, helping the Padres to a 2-1 win and a series win in Cleveland, which is not an easy thing to do. This is just the second time all season a visiting team has won a series at Progressive Field.

For a while it was looking like a no-no was a real possibility. King plowed his way through the Cleveland lineup, allowing just one walk while striking out six through 6.0 innings, and he had done it on just 70 pitches. The no-hit bid ended when Angel Martinez lofted a bloop single to centerfield. He scored on a sacrifice fly from Josh Naylor, the only blemish on an otherwise stellar day for the right-hander.

His battery mate provided all the offense he needed. In the 2nd inning catcher Kyle Higashioka lined a hanging curve ball down the left field line for a double to bring home Jackson Merrill and Ha-Seong Kim. After that it was all King, Jeremiah Estrada, and Robert Suarez, the latter getting the final four outs for his 23rd save of the season.

The Padres improve to 52-50 and with 60 games left to play are in a virtual tie with the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks for the final National League Wild Card spot. San Diego gets a day off on Monday before opening a 3-game series in Washington against the Nationals on Tuesday evening.