Meta layoffs: Tech giant reportedly cuts more workers

Meta is laying off more employees in divisions such as Instagram, WhatsApp and Reality Labs, according to a report late Wednesday from The Verge.

The Menlo Park-based tech giant is making small cuts in various divisions in what it has called restructuring rather than conducting a mass layoff, The Verge reported.

Meta's last mass layoffs came in March 2023 when it cut 10,000 workers and November 2022 when it slashed 11,000.

Upon making the cuts last year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg declared 2023 the company's "year of efficiency."

It was not clear how many Meta workers were let go in the latest layoffs.