Memorial Scheduled for Fallen SDPD Detectives Killed in Car Crash

A memorial will be held at Maranatha Church in honor of Jamie Huntley-Park and husband Ryan Park, followed by a procession from the chapel to their burial site

A memorial service for the two San Diego Police Department detectives who were killed in a car crash earlier this month will be held Tuesday as loved ones mourn the young couple’s passing.

Ryan Park, 32, and wife Jamie Huntley-Park, 33, are both remembered as devoted SDPD detectives who were cherished community members of their Escondido neighborhood. The duo was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver on June 4 when they were traveling southbound on Interstate 5 in San Ysidro. They were off duty at the time but may have been performing background work on a case

The couple, in addition to 58-year-old Sandra Daniels who was identified as the other driver involved in the collision, all died in the crash.

"It’s just tragic,” San Diego Police Department Chief David Nisleit said of the heartbreaking collision that affected each person’s families. “Any time a life is lost, it’s tragic. But to lose two detectives in a traffic accident, it’s a call a chief never wants to get.”

Huntley-Park worked with SDPD’s Southern Division while Park was a homicide detective. The pair met in 2012 while in the police academy and married in 2016, according to Nisleit.

A procession was held for the two last week and their loved ones hosted vigils the weekend they died. The detectives will be remembered at a memorial held in their honor at 10 a.m. Tuesday from Maranatha Church, followed by a procession from the chapel to their burial site.

NBC 7 will carry a livestream of the memorial.

