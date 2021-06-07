‘About As Tough As It Gets': Friends Mourn Married Detectives Killed in Crash

Since Friday’s tragic crash that killed two married San Diego police detectives, there’s been a tremendous outpouring of love and support from several sectors.

On Monday, USA Hockey discussed the impact that Jamie Huntley-Park, an SDPD detective, had on professional sports.

Matt Leaf, who is USA Hockey’s director of officiating education, knew Huntley-Park for a decade.

“It takes a tremendous ... skill set and athleticism, and Jamie certainly fit all of that and excelled to the point where she’s considered one of the top female officials and probably top officials in the world,” Leaf told NBC 7.

This year would have been Huntley-Park’s fourth assignment to the IIHF Women’s World Championship, in August. Also, she was being vetted to officiate ice hockey in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, which will be held in Beijing.

Leaf said Huntley-Park and her husband, Ryan, would adjust their vacations to devote time to her hockey schedule. She also spearheaded youth hockey camps across the western part of the country.

“It’s been difficult," Leaf said. "Probably about as tough as it gets."

Huntley-Park was head coach of the San Diego Angels Girls hockey team as well, who paid tribute to her during a Sunday night vigil.

The two officers met at the police academy, then married in 2016. They were both promoted to detective on the same day -- nearly three years ago.

The couple was killed Friday when their car was hit by a speeding driver going the wrong way down Interstate 5. The woman who hit them was also killed in the crash.

Since then, a growing memorial of flowers and balloons has formed outside the San Diego Police Department.

The couple lived in the Harmony Grove Village neighborhood with their dog. Over the weekend, neighbors placed blue ribbons throughout the community and held a memorial to honor the officers.

“The most interaction that I always had with them was very early in the morning -- when most people aren’t as pleasant -- and to see them always with a smile on their face and then always happy to see you and exchanging pleasantries is something I will always miss, ” neighbor Brad Thomas said.

Neighbors are now focused on starting a memorial run in honor of Park, since running was one of his favorite activities

“The outpouring of love has been incredible and watching the village come together and support them was something that I will never forget,” Thomas said. “When you pull into this neighborhood, you instantly become part of our family, and to know that we could extend that support to law enforcement that protects and serves us every day, was nice for us.”

Funeral arrangements have not been disclosed.