Two recently born Sumatran tiger cubs now have names fit for royalty.

Meet Puteri and Hutan, brother and sister cubs born on July 12 through the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's conservation effort to revive the critically endangered species.

Puteri means "princess in Malay, the official language of Malaysia -- one of few Asian territories where the Sumatran tigers can be found. Hutan is Malay for “forest.”

The world first met Puteri and Hutan at two weeks old, when the SDZWA released a video that showed the two tiny cubs nursing from first-time mother Diana. They were the first of their species born at the Safari Park'sTull Family Tiger Trail habitat in 7 years. Now two months old, the cubs are still in their den with their mother but could become part of the Tiger Trail habitat in several weeks, the SDZWA said.

There are an estimated 400 to 600 Sumatran tigers remaining on Earth, according to the zoo. They are listed as Critically Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

"These births are so important to the conservation of this species," said Lisa Peterson, executive director of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. "Our hope is these cubs will provide an opportunity for our guests to gain a greater appreciation for tigers and the important need to conserve them in their native habitats."

According to the zoo, tigers face many challenges, including loss of habitat, challenges to human-wildlife coexistence and poaching. People can help protect tigers by avoiding products made with non-sustainable palm oil, an industry that harms tiger habitats; and by refusing to purchase items made from endangered wildlife.