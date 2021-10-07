Mayor Todd Gloria, Community Members Open J Street Mini Park

Mayor Todd Gloria, along with city staff and community members, cut the ribbon on the new and improved J Street Mini Park in the Stockton neighborhood Thursday.

"The improvements that have been made to J Street Mini Park are a tangible representation of my vision for parks in this city," Gloria said. "Regardless of their address, San Diegans of all backgrounds, identities and abilities deserve easy access to high-quality parks and the benefits they provide. We won't stop until every neighborhood has a park-like this to call their own."

The 11,835-square-foot park received more than $1.5 million in renovations including landscaping, irrigation and accessibility improvements. The mini-park features new play structures and safety surfacing, fitness equipment, site furnishings, benches, a new drinking fountain and security lighting.

"The renovation of J Street Mini Park is yet another step in continuing to improve park facilities in areas that need it most," said Andy Field, director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department. "We are very excited to see the transformation of this park into a vibrant space with a variety of unique play structures for children to enjoy and a place for the community to gather and get some fresh air."

The project was funded by the $1.3 million Community Development Block Grant as well as the Southeastern San Diego Urban Communities fund and EDCO Community Fund. Ramona Paving & Construction began construction of the project in August 2020.

"Every San Diegan deserves access to a quality park," said Katherine Johnston, executive director of the San Diego Parks Foundation. "For decades, the city neglected to invest in the public spaces that build safe and thriving communities.

"The San Diego Parks Foundation would like to thank the community and Mayor Todd Gloria for fighting to improve our neighborhood and community parks to ensure every San Diegan can receive the health and community benefits from these important community projects," Johnston said.

Earlier this year, Gloria began the "Parks for All of Us" initiative, updating the city's Parks Master Plan to prioritize park improvements in park-deficient and historically underserved communities, intended to help fund more projects like this in the future.