Mayor Faulconer Participating in Coronavirus Q&A on Twitter

Have a question for Mayor Kevin Faulconer about the novel coronavirus? You can ask him Friday on Twitter.

Faulconer said he is joining several other mayors in a nationwide Q&A on Twitter. Using #AskMayorFaulconer, social media users can ask him questions relating to COVID-19.

There’s a lot to keep up with during the #COVID19 pandemic. So I’m joining a nationwide #AsktheMayor Twitter Q&A on ⏰Friday, April 3 at 12 pm. What are your #COVID19 questions? Reply below or tweet your question with #AskMayorFaulconer pic.twitter.com/DC8TZacJMC — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) April 3, 2020

Already several San Diegans have posed their questions to the mayor in his Tweet. He will begin answering them at noon.

As of Friday morning, there have been more than 900 cases of COVID-19 in the county. The virus has claimed the lives of 16 San Diego County residents.

