Kevin Faulconer

Mayor Faulconer Participating in Coronavirus Q&A on Twitter

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Mayor Kevin Faulconer issued a state of emergency in San DIego March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Have a question for Mayor Kevin Faulconer about the novel coronavirus? You can ask him Friday on Twitter.

Faulconer said he is joining several other mayors in a nationwide Q&A on Twitter. Using #AskMayorFaulconer, social media users can ask him questions relating to COVID-19.

Already several San Diegans have posed their questions to the mayor in his Tweet. He will begin answering them at noon.

As of Friday morning, there have been more than 900 cases of COVID-19 in the county. The virus has claimed the lives of 16 San Diego County residents.

