May ‘Maya' Millete's husband, accused killer struggling with money, asks for trial delay

What to Know May "Maya" Millete, a Chula Vista mother of three, was last seen alive on Jan. 7, 2021

In October 2021, police arrested her husband, Larry Millete on a first-degree murder charge

No body has ever been recovered



The husband of May "Maya" Millete, who was last seen in January 2021, asked a judge on Monday to delay his trial for allegedly murdering her until next year. The reason: He doesn't have enough money on hand to fund his defense.

Larry's trial is now scheduled for Jan. 16, almost three years to the date, Jan. 7, that Maya disappeared.

The timing of Monday's request was interesting, considering that the judge hearing the case, Enrique Camarena, noted that Larry missed the last hearing because he was upset about delays. In fact, most, if not all, of the delays in the case so far have been at the request of the defense.

On Monday, Larry wore a face mask and jailhouse blues to court. He's been in custody since October 2021, approximately nine months after Maya disappeared. Prior to the time she was last seen, the couple had marital problems; she wanted out, but testimony in the preliminary hearing in January showed that Larry would have none of it. He tried everything to keep her from leaving him, including hiring so-called "spell-casters" in the hopes that they could use magic to get her to stay with him.

On the last day Maya was seen, she contacted a divorce lawyers, according to testimony in January. Larry claims she left that day, never to be seen again, but evidence found in their Chula Vista home and witness testimony cast doubt on his claims.

After many delays, Larry's trial was slated to begin in October, but on Monday his attorney, Bonita Martinez, asked for more time, for two reasons.

“My client had some symptoms of physical illness, and that sort of delayed some of the speed of the preparation for a trial, and we are also waiting for some funding from the conservatorship issues, so I believe that it is necessary to continue the matter to give us some more time,” Martinez said in the South Bay courtroom.

Martinez argued that it costs money to hire the expert witnesses and investigators that will support Larry's defense. She also said she's hoping a hearing to appoint a conservator to handle the couple's shared assets will result in her client getting some funding to pay for his defense.

Camarena eventually ruled to allow the delay but that on the next hearing date — scheduled for Oct. 10 — he wanted a decision about whether Martinez would be staying on as Larry's defense attorney or he would need to appoint a public defender for him. Should a public defender be appointed, court watchers can expect a significant delay while Larry's prospective attorney gets caught up on the case.

The prosecutor in the case went on the record to say she would object vigorously to any other other delays in the case, adding that it's doubtful that any conservator would release family funds to pay for Larry's defense.