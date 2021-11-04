Larry Millete, Accused of Killing Wife, Due Back in Court for Bail Review

The Chula Vista man accused of killing his long-missing wife is due to return to court Thursday for a bail review.

Larry Millete, who is facing a murder charge in connection to the disappearance of his wife May “Maya” Millete, was ordered held without bail during his arraignment last month and prosecutors want to keep it that way. Additionally, the defendant was issued a criminal protective order preventing him from contacting the couple’s three young children, who are 5, 10 and 11 years old.

A judge ruled Larry violated the order while in jail and he has since only been allowed to contact his attorney. Deputy District Attorney Christy Bowles told the court that prior to his now-restricted communication, Larry made 129 phone calls to his parent’s home, where his children are currently living.

With the children living with the defendant’s parents, at least nine hours of calls were recorded between the kids and Larry, according to Bowles. In the calls, the defendant asked his eldest child to read news headlines to him and he encouraged two of his children to watch an R-rated movie named “Shock Caller” to “understand the environment he is in.”

According to organizers of the forum, missing Chula Vista mom May "Maya" Millette is one of three Filipino women in as many months who were killed in domestic violence homicides.

The defendant was arrested on Oct. 19 at his Chula Vista home for the murder of his wife, who has been missing since early January. He faces a second charge of illegal possession of an assault rifle.

At his initial court appearance, Larry pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors say they want to keep Larry behind bars since they consider him a flight risk. They added that he poses a danger to his children and the community.

He is scheduled to appear in court for his bail review at 1:30 p.m. Larry is then set to return to court Dec. 16 for a readiness hearing.