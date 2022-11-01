Married Couple, 3rd Victim Killed in Mission Beach Head-On Crash Are ID'd

The three people killed Saturday in Mission Beach in a head-on crash were identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office.

Andrew Paul Small, 62, was driving a Ford EcoSport at a little after 3 p.m. with his wife, 70-year-old Mary Elizabeth Small, in the front passenger seat when, for some reason, Andrew slumped over the steering wheel while traveling at a high rate of speed and veered into the oncoming lane, according to the M.E.'s office. The couple were both San Diego residents.

A 41-year-old man was driving a Kia Sportage northbound when both cars collided head-on in the northbound lane. Traveling with him in the vehicle was Suzanne Thompson, 59, who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The Henderson, Nevada, resident died of multiple blunt-force injuries, the medical examiner's office stated in a release that came out on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash took place in the 2900 block of Mission Boulevard near San Fernando Place, about 10 blocks south of the roller coaster.

Andrew, who the medical examiner said was driving without a seat belt, was also pronounced dead at the scene, according to San Diego police. The M.E.'s office said that Mary was brought to Scripps Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

Five other victims were taken to local hospitals after the crash.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to police. San Diego Police Traffic Division is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.