Hillcrest

Fate of Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Opening Fire at Hillcrest Restaurant to Be Learned at Sentencing

Several customers and employees were inside the eatery during the Feb. 12, 2019 shooting and thankfully, none were struck by bullets

By NBC 7 Staff

Rocket From the Crypt by Alex Matthews
Alex Matthews

The man who pleaded guilty to opening fire at a Hillcrest restaurant while employees and diners were inside is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Stefano Parker faces decades in prison after pleading guilty to five charges of assault with a semiautomatic weapon for shooting close to 20 shots at The Asian Bistro. San Diego police said the defendant approached the University Avenue eatery at about 7:40 p.m. in February 2019 and began to open fire in the restaurant from the street.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Bullets shattered the restaurant’s windows but fortunately, no one was shot.

SDPD Assistant Chief Al Guaderrama talks about a “disturbing” Facebook message allegedly posted by the gunman in the Hillcrest restaurant shooting and how police are trying to determine if the shooting will be classified as a hate crime.

Local

Covid-19 Oct 26, 2021

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 14,437 COVID-19 Cases, 11 New Deaths Reported

San Diego 2 hours ago

Man Charged With Firing Gun Near Demonstrators Outside San Diego Mayor's Home

"It’s quite a blessing that with that much – with that hail of gunfire that went out – that nobody was hit,” SDPD Lt. Andra Brown told NBC 7 shortly after the shooting happened.

Authorities said Parker “lowered the rifle and calmly walked away” after shooting up the restaurant. He was found a short time later after a trail of evidence led police to an alley and the defendant was subsequently arrested.

Law enforcement said they hadn’t determined a motive for the shooting, but added that Parker made anti-gay posts on social media. He, however, was not charged with any hate crimes.

Parker is scheduled to appear in San Diego Central Courthouse at 9 a.m.

This article tagged under:

HillcrestSan Diegoshootingcourtrestaurant
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us