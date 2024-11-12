Kearny Mesa

Man in wheel chair hit and killed by Toyota Camry driver in Kearny Mesa

By City News Service

A male in a wheelchair was killed when he was struck by a Toyota Camry in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred at 5:35 p.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of Ronson Road, according to a San Diego Police Department statement.

The male was crossing Ronson Road from south to north when he was hit by the car that was driven by a 58-year-old man, police said.

Paramedics took the victim to Sharp Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Alcohol was not believed a factor in the crash, police said.

Kearny Mesa
