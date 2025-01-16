Crime and Courts

Man wanted by Interpol for alleged child sex abuse arrested in Dulzura

He was arrested along with two passengers after the passengers were found to be in the United States illegally, the CBP said

By City News Service

Woman in handcuffs (Getty Images)

A man wanted by Interpol on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor was arrested earlier this month near the border in Dulzura.

The man, identified only as a 44-year-old Spanish citizen, was arrested on Jan. 3 while behind the wheel of an SUV traveling on state Route 94, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

He was arrested along with two passengers after the passengers were found to be in the United States illegally, the CBP said.

A subsequent records check revealed that the driver had overstayed his visa and was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, which is issued to law enforcement worldwide. Along with Interpol, the CBP said the man was also sought by U.S. Marshals and ICE in connection with the Red Notice.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsBorder patrol
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us