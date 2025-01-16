Man wanted by Interpol for alleged child sex abuse arrested in Dulzura

A man wanted by Interpol on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor was arrested earlier this month near the border in Dulzura.

The man, identified only as a 44-year-old Spanish citizen, was arrested on Jan. 3 while behind the wheel of an SUV traveling on state Route 94, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

He was arrested along with two passengers after the passengers were found to be in the United States illegally, the CBP said.

A subsequent records check revealed that the driver had overstayed his visa and was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, which is issued to law enforcement worldwide. Along with Interpol, the CBP said the man was also sought by U.S. Marshals and ICE in connection with the Red Notice.