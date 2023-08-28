Man trades gunfire with officers in Encanto, now barricaded in home: SDPD

A man who exchanged gunfire with San Diego Police Department officers Monday night in Encanto is barricaded in a home, according to the department.

SDPD responded to reports of a shooting on Iona Drive near Market Street and Atkins Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. Officers arrived and were shot at by the suspect and at least one officer returned fire, according to SDPD.

No officers were injured. One civilian was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, SDPD said.

Police believe the suspect is barricaded in a home on Iona Drive, according to SDPD.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.