Authorities search for man suspected in San Ysidro arson and attempted robbery case

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying a man who set a fire inside a San Ysidro money-exchange business last month after making a failed attempt to rob it.

The arsonist, who appeared to be in his 20s, entered the shop in the 100 block of West San Ysidro Boulevard shortly before 8 p.m. July 18, confronted an employee and demanded cash, according to the San Diego Police Department.

When the worker refused to hand over any money, the would-be robber produced a plastic bottle filled with a flammable liquid, which he poured onto a counter and lit on fire before fleeing, SDPD Sgt. Rick Pechin said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The staffer, who was temporarily trapped by the blaze, was able to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher. No customers were present at the time, according to police.

The fire caused an estimated $1,000 worth of damage to the business, Pechin said.

A surveillance camera in the shop captured images of the perpetrator, who wearing tan pants, a gray collared shirt, a red flannel jacket and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.