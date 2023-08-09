San Diego man found dead on Tucson hike during extreme weather conditions

A San Diego man reported missing on a hike in Tucson was found dead Tuesday, according to authorities.

Pima County Sheriff’s officials say the body of 46-year-old Kyle Chance, of San Diego, was located near the Starr Pass area about 4 p.m.

“There was no indication of foul play; more information regarding the cause of death will be available at a later date," Sheriff’s Deputy Gordon Downing said in a statement Wednesday. “The initial indication is that it was related to exposure to the weather conditions."

The high in Tuscon was 93 degrees Fahrenheit (33.9 Celsius) Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Downing said Chance started his hike around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was reported missing later in the day.

The sheriff department’s search-and-rescue crew joined Tucson police, Drexel Heights fire personnel and an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter in the search.

Chance's death follows several other recent outdoor-sports deaths of San Diegans and in San Diego, including the passing of Adam Shmidt, 34, who died climbing El Capitan Mountain in El Cajon, as well as two hikers who died in June at Three Sisters Falls.