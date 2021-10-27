Man Struck While Tending to Flat Tire on I-5/SR-94 in San Diego: CHP

A man who got out of his car along a San Diego freeway was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning, officials said.

California Highway Patrol said the man exited his vehicle near the southbound Interstate 5 to eastbound state Route 94 interchange to attend to a flat tire when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle just after 6 a.m.

Medics responded to the scene. The man's current condition was not known.

Traffic near the busy interchange was affected as officers and medics responded to the scene. Slowdown was reported on SR-163, Pershing Drive and other downtown San Diego streets connecting to southbound I-5.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.