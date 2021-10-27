San Diego

Man Struck While Tending to Flat Tire on I-5/SR-94 in San Diego: CHP

Traffic near the busy interchange was affected as officers and medics responded to the scene

By Christina Bravo

traffic27
NBC Boston

A man who got out of his car along a San Diego freeway was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning, officials said.

California Highway Patrol said the man exited his vehicle near the southbound Interstate 5 to eastbound state Route 94 interchange to attend to a flat tire when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle just after 6 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Medics responded to the scene. The man's current condition was not known.

Traffic near the busy interchange was affected as officers and medics responded to the scene. Slowdown was reported on SR-163, Pershing Drive and other downtown San Diego streets connecting to southbound I-5.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: County Says Boosters Now Available

San Diego 8 hours ago

SD City Council Gives Tentative Approval to Permanent Outdoor Dining Spaces

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoI-5freewayMorning Commute
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us