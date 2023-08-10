east village

Man stabbed to death in East Village apartment: SDPD

Police officers were called to an apartment complex on 14th Street Wednesday night

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and City News Service

A 38-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and was found dead in an East Village apartment unit, San Diego Police said.

Police officers were called to an apartment complex on 14th Street at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday after they got a call from a man who said he found his roommate dead in their apartment, SDPD Lt. Steven Shelbloski said.

"While they were investigating this incident they were flagged down by a female living in the apartment complex," Shelbloski said. "The female reported her boyfriend was acting strange and acting violent."

The woman's boyfriend was detained by officers "based on physical evidence that officers noted and saw," Shelbloski said. Police are still working to investigate if the man was involved in the homicide.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

