Mother gave 7-week-old alcohol to ‘stop the child from crying': San Bernardino Sheriff's Department

A mother was arrested over the weekend after officials said she gave her baby a bottle of alcohol to stop the infant from crying, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department (SBSD) station in Fontana said.

According to the department, sheriff’s deputies were called at 12:44 a.m. Saturday to a hospital after a 7-week-old child arrived intoxicated. Investigators learned the baby’s mother drove through Rialto’s unincorporated area and stopped to put alcohol in a baby bottle to give to her infant to make them stop crying, SBSD said.

“The child became intoxicated and was transported to a hospital by paramedics,” the sheriff’s department said.

As a result of the investigation, Honesti De La Torre, the baby’s mother, was arrested on a charge of child endangerment. She’s been booked into the West Valley Detention Center.

Authorities did not give an update on the baby’s condition, nor did they say whose custody the child is now under.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact SBSD at 909-356-6767. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.