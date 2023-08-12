Crime and Courts

Man stabbed in San Diego alley, suspect at large

The suspect reportedly stabbed the victim in the stomach and fled the area on foot, police said

By City News Service

NBC 7

Police Saturday were looking for a man who stabbed a 28-year-old man after an argument in the Rolando neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched around 5 p.m. Friday to an alley near the 6700 block of Amherst Street, where they learned the victim and suspect were engaged in a verbal argument, according to the San Diego Police Department.

During the incident, the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim in the stomach and fled the area on foot. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has not been identified.

Police have not released a suspect description.

Anyone with information related to the stabbing was encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

